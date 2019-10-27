Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.65

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 82503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.52 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

