Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Horace Mann Educators (NASDAQ:HMN) Head to Head Analysis

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kingstone Companies pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -2.03% -3.77% -1.21% Horace Mann Educators 8.73% 2.54% 0.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.77 $3.09 million $0.47 17.32 Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.53 $18.34 million $0.68 64.93

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.71%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Kingstone Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

