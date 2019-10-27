Kin Price Down 5.1% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $650,443.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, COSS and DDEX. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01461946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00128220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Stellarport, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.