KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Down 1%

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, approximately 7,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.