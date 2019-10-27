K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 498.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

TD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 852,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,596. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.