K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 650 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 171.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 899,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

