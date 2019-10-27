K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after buying an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,034,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after buying an additional 287,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,803,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.