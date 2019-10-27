K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,066. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

