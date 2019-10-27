K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 106.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.64. 305,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

