Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Nomura from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

JNPR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

