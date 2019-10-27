JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to “Overweight”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.39 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

