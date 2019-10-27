JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

