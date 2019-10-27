JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.03 ($77.95).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

