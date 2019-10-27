JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €52.20 ($60.70) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.91 ($67.33).

EPA FP opened at €47.70 ($55.46) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.69. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

