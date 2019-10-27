John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv Sells 26,000 Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Stock

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$17,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,539,500 shares in the company, valued at C$9,596,070.

On Monday, October 21st, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 50,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 23,500 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$14,335.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

