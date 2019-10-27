Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.31. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.