JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.67 and a beta of 1.31.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

