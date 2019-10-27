JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $39.95 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

