Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

