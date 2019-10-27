Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

