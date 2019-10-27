IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Trading Down 0.5%

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.01 ($1.43) and last traded at A$2.01 ($1.43), 119,832 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.02 ($1.43).

The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41.

Get IVE Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.