iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

