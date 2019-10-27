iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

IDV opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

