iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 626.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

