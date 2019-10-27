iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. ACG Wealth grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 811,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

