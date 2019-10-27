iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

