Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. 1,019,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,418,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 990,959 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,258,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 657,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,982,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 392,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.