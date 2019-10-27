iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.32.

iRobot stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 2,319,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

