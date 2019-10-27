Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.23-1.29 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.23-1.29 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVH stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

