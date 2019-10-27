Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 27th (AGI, AYTU, BIMI, CFX, CLS, GTN.A, OMC, REKR, REV, ROCK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 27th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

