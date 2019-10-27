Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,450.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 633,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 608,223 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,599,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

