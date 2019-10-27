Invesco Ltd. Purchases 8,657 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

SID opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

