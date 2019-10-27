Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Invesco by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 27.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 82.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

