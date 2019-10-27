Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

