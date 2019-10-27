Invesco Ltd. Invests $323,000 in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of ZovioInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $6,118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $5,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $4,693,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $2,883,000.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.39 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on ZovioInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.