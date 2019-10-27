Invesco Ltd. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 88.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 47,619.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

