Invesco Ltd. Has $250,000 Position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $8.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

