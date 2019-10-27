Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $18.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

