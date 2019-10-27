Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 377,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $39.11 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

