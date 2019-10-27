Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.68

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.68 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 2193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

