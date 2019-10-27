INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INTL Fcstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.65. INTL Fcstone has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 0.27%.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $231,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,391 shares of company stock worth $454,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

