International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on International Money Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $561.39 million, a P/E ratio of -290.80 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.