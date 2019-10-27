International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

IAG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 520.60 ($6.80). 5,716,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

