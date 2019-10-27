Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Intel stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,752,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

