Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.46 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

