Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.