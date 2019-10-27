Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 59,752,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

