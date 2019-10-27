Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON IHP opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. Integrafin has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.34.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,200,000 ($29,008,232.07). Insiders purchased 118 shares of company stock valued at $45,236 over the last 90 days.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

