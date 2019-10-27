Insider Selling: Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) Insider Sells 108,500 Shares of Stock

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) insider Thomas Peter Max Relling sold 108,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$22,058.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,214,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,787.95.

Thomas Peter Max Relling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Thomas Peter Max Relling sold 4,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$1,040.00.

Shares of PLU remained flat at $C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. Plateau Energy Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Plateau Energy Metals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

