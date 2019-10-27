Insider Selling: LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,513,050.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00.

Shares of LYFT opened at $44.54 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 73.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 112.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LYFT to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

